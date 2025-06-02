At dawn, enemy shelled Kherson, 40-year-old man was killed

On 2 June, around 4 am, Russian invaders fired artillery at the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"As a result of the enemy strike, a 40-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life," the statement said.

Over the past 24 hours, 3 people were killed in Russian attacks in the region, and 19 others were wounded, including 2 children.

Russian troops hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged 3 high-rise buildings and 7 private houses. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, a service station, warehouses, outbuildings, a garage, agricultural machinery and private cars.

