ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11820 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
329 0

Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed two people and wounded seven. PHOTOS

On 3 June 2025, Russian troops fired 51 times at the Donetsk region, killing 2 people and injuring 7.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

In Pokrovsk, a person was wounded, a house and a car were damaged. In Toretsk of Shakhove community, two administrative buildings and 5 residential buildings were damaged by an air strike; a residential building and a car were damaged in Zapovedne, a farm and a warehouse were damaged in Marivka.

See more: "Shahed" fell in park in Kharkiv and did not explode. It was neutralised. PHOTOS

Kramatorsk district

Two houses and a boat were damaged in Lyman. A person died in Kramatorsk. A hangar of a poultry farm was damaged in Druzhkivka; a person was wounded in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka. A civilian was wounded in Kostiantynivka, 7 multi-storey buildings, 13 private houses and 2 gas pipelines were damaged. In Dovha Balka of Illinivska community, 2 people were wounded and a house was damaged.

Read more: Enemy attack using armored vehicles near Yablunivka in Donetsk region repulsed - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 5 private houses were damaged.

On 3 June 2025, Russians fired 51 times at Donetsk region, killing 2 people in Kramatorsk and Serhiivka. Another 7 people were injured. 313 people were evacuated, including 68 children.

Read more: Ruscists hit residential areas of Kramatorsk: infrastructure damaged

Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region on 4 June 2025
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region on 4 June 2025
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region on 4 June 2025
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region on 4 June 2025
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region on 4 June 2025
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region on 4 June 2025
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region on 4 June 2025

Author: 

Kramatorsk (292) shoot out (13528) Donetska region (3903) Pokrovsk (415) Bakhmutskyy district (311) Kramatorskyy district (288) Pokrovskyy district (516) Siversk (85) Druzhkivka (18) Dovha Balka (5) Kostyantynivka (219) Toretske (1) Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka (2) Lyman (56) Mar’yivka (1) Zapovidne (2)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 