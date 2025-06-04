Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed two people and wounded seven. PHOTOS

On 3 June 2025, Russian troops fired 51 times at the Donetsk region, killing 2 people and injuring 7.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

In Pokrovsk, a person was wounded, a house and a car were damaged. In Toretsk of Shakhove community, two administrative buildings and 5 residential buildings were damaged by an air strike; a residential building and a car were damaged in Zapovedne, a farm and a warehouse were damaged in Marivka.

Kramatorsk district

Two houses and a boat were damaged in Lyman. A person died in Kramatorsk. A hangar of a poultry farm was damaged in Druzhkivka; a person was wounded in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka. A civilian was wounded in Kostiantynivka, 7 multi-storey buildings, 13 private houses and 2 gas pipelines were damaged. In Dovha Balka of Illinivska community, 2 people were wounded and a house was damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 5 private houses were damaged.

