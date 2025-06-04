ENG
"Shahed" fell in park in Kharkiv and did not explode. It was neutralised. VIDEO&PHOTOS

One of the Russian Federation's "Geranium-2" strike UAVs, which the Russian occupiers used to attack Kharkiv on the night of 4 June, fell in a park in Novobavarskyi district without exploding.

This is reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.

Police and SES bomb disposal experts neutralised the Russian drone.

Vladyslav Karpov, a representative of the regional prosecutor's office, said that the drone had a 50kg warhead.

Ruscists struck Kharkiv with missiles and drones: enterprise damaged, house and car repair shop caught fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Shahed crashed in a Kharkiv park and did not explode. What is known
