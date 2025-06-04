"Shahed" fell in park in Kharkiv and did not explode. It was neutralised. VIDEO&PHOTOS
One of the Russian Federation's "Geranium-2" strike UAVs, which the Russian occupiers used to attack Kharkiv on the night of 4 June, fell in a park in Novobavarskyi district without exploding.
This is reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.
Police and SES bomb disposal experts neutralised the Russian drone.
Vladyslav Karpov, a representative of the regional prosecutor's office, said that the drone had a 50kg warhead.
