Ruscists hit residential areas of Kramatorsk: infrastructure damaged
On the night of June 4, 2025, Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was attacked by the enemy. Sleeping areas of the city were under attack.
This was reported on Facebook by Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but there is damage to infrastructure.
"We are establishing the final consequences of the Russian shelling," the head of the region said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password