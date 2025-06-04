Ruscists hit residential areas of Kramatorsk: infrastructure damaged

On the night of June 4, 2025, Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was attacked by the enemy. Sleeping areas of the city were under attack.

This was reported on Facebook by Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but there is damage to infrastructure.

"We are establishing the final consequences of the Russian shelling," the head of the region said.