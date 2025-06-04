ENG
News Shelling of Kramatorsk
Ruscists hit residential areas of Kramatorsk: infrastructure damaged

Kramatorsk after the shelling on May 19

On the night of June 4, 2025, Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was attacked by the enemy. Sleeping areas of the city were under attack.

This was reported on Facebook by Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but there is damage to infrastructure.

"We are establishing the final consequences of the Russian shelling," the head of the region said.

