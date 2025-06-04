Enemy attack using armored vehicles near Yablunivka in Donetsk region repulsed - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, June 3, 2025, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our defenders in Vovchansk and near Vovchansky Khutoriv.

As noted, in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted assault operations near Nova Kruhliakivka and Pishchane. They were unsuccessful.

In the Lyman sector, our defenders repelled enemy attacks near Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Shandryholove, Torske, and Myrne.

According to the Khortytsia separate military unit, the occupiers also attacked our positions near Hryhorivka in the Siversk sector.

In addition, it is noted that in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the invaders conducted assault operations near Bila Hora, Druzhba, Rusyn Yar, Shevchenko the First, Popov Yar, Poltavka, in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. All enemy attacks were repelled. An attack involving two armored vehicles and eight motorcycles was successfully repelled near Yablunivka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor's army attacked near Yelizavetivka, Malynivka, Myroliubivka and Lysivka. The enemy also attacked near Udachne, Novomykolayivka, Novopavlivka, Novosergiyivka, and Oleksiyivka. They had no success," the statement said.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyry, Rozlyv, Komar, and Zaporizhzhia in the Donetsk region. The enemy attacks were successfully repelled. The defenders continue to hold back the onslaught, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

