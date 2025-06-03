Head-on collision between Ukrainian drone and enemy "loaf" on road in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator destroyed an enemy vehicle in the Lyman area, bypassing the net that was supposed to protect the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat performance was posted on social media. The recording shows that the UAV operator accurately brought the drone to hit the windscreen of a car.

"Lyman direction. During a combat mission, the pilot of the 'SIGNUM' battalion performed a complex manoeuvre with extraordinary accuracy: the drone passed under an enemy camouflage net stretched over a road used for enemy logistics. The operation took place in conditions of active resistance - the enemy opened heavy fire on our drone. Nevertheless, the strike was successful. As a result, the 'loaf' was destroyed along with its personnel," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Pilot of Ukrainian SU-27 aircraft destroys Russian air defence system with American AGM-88 HARM missile. VIDEO