Head-on collision between Ukrainian drone and enemy "loaf" on road in Donetsk region. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator destroyed an enemy vehicle in the Lyman area, bypassing the net that was supposed to protect the occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat performance was posted on social media. The recording shows that the UAV operator accurately brought the drone to hit the windscreen of a car.
"Lyman direction. During a combat mission, the pilot of the 'SIGNUM' battalion performed a complex manoeuvre with extraordinary accuracy: the drone passed under an enemy camouflage net stretched over a road used for enemy logistics. The operation took place in conditions of active resistance - the enemy opened heavy fire on our drone. Nevertheless, the strike was successful. As a result, the 'loaf' was destroyed along with its personnel," the commentary to the video reads.
