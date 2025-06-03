Pilot of Ukrainian SU-27 aircraft destroys Russian air defence system with American AGM-88 HARM missile. VIDEO
The pilot of a Ukrainian SU-27 destroyed a Russian air defence system with an American AGM-88 HARM missile.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.
"Vivid footage of the demilitarisation of the Russian SAM after a strike by a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet using an AGM-88 HARM missile," the commentary to the video reads.
