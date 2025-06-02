Enemy armoured vehicle disappears in smoke and flames after attack by marines from 36th Brigade. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi destroyed an enemy armoured vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers has been published online.
