Russian BM-21 "Grad" MLRS with full ammunition load takes off in Kursk region. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian BM-21 "Grad" MLRS in Kursk region using drones.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the drone attack and the explosion of the enemy installation was posted on social media.
"The detonation of a Russian BM-21 'Grad' MLRS with a full munition in the Kursk region. The super-fast demobilisation of the crew is provided by the drone operators of the 414th UAV Brigade "Birds of Magyar", the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
