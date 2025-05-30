Russian BM-21 "Grad" MLRS with full ammunition load takes off in Kursk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian BM-21 "Grad" MLRS in Kursk region using drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the drone attack and the explosion of the enemy installation was posted on social media.

"The detonation of a Russian BM-21 'Grad' MLRS with a full munition in the Kursk region. The super-fast demobilisation of the crew is provided by the drone operators of the 414th UAV Brigade "Birds of Magyar", the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 986,080 people (+1,140 per day), 10,865 tanks, 28,421 artillery systems, 22,647 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS