Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 986,080 people (+1,140 per day), 10,865 tanks, 28,421 artillery systems, 22,647 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 984,940 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.05.25 are approximately

  • personnel - about 986080 (+1140) people
  • tanks - 10865 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles - 22647 (+2) units
  • artillery systems - 28421 (+35) units,
  • MLRS - 1398 (+1) units,
  • air defense systems - 1172 (+1) units
  • aircraft - 372 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 336 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 38070 (+71),
  • cruise missiles - 3265 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 50089 (+74) units
  • special equipment - 3902 (+0)

Втрати окупантів 29 травня

