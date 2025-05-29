Border guards destroy enemy R-330 ’Zhitel’ EW system with drone. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, drone operators from the "Phoenix" unit of Ukraine’s border guard forces took out a Russian R-330 "Zhitel" electronic warfare system.
The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
The drone also struck shelter and destroyed a motorcycle used by occupiers to reach their positions.
