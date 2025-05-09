2 992 4
Ukrainian drone strike prevents occupiers from delivering ammunition to frontline positions. VIDEO
Russian forces were transporting ammunition to frontline positions when a Ukrainian drone struck.
Footage from the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th UAV Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" was published on the Butusov Plus channel, according to Censor.NET.
