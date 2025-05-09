ENG
Ukrainian drone strike prevents occupiers from delivering ammunition to frontline positions. VIDEO

Russian forces were transporting ammunition to frontline positions when a Ukrainian drone struck.

Footage from the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th UAV Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" was published on the Butusov Plus channel, according to Censor.NET.

drones (2380) war in Ukraine (2657)
