Minus 18 occupiers: drone operators from "Hostri Kartuzy" unit catch Russians in "greenery". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing drone operators of the "Hostri Kartuzy" unit destroying the occupiers, who are trying in vain to hide in the "greenery".
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows approximately 18 successful attacks.
