Kamikaze drone flies into back of truck carrying three occupiers. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the "SIGNUM" unit flew the drone into the tented truck body, where three Russian occupiers were sitting, and eliminated them.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.

"The filigree work of the 'SIGNUM' battalion pilots in the Lyman sector. The precise and accurate operation was the result of well-considered decisions and well-coordinated work. Intelligence revealed the time and route of the enemy's movement to the front line - with a lot of provisions. The enemy's "logistics" were destroyed, and the invaders automatically went on a lifelong rest," the commentary to the video reads.

