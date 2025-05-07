806 0
Defense Forces destroy field ammo depot, 5 enemy vehicles, and 5 occupiers’ positions in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Border guards destroyed a field ammunition depot, five enemy vehicles, and the same number of enemy positions in Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
"Baba Yaga delivers a devastating strike on the enemy. The SBGS effectively defends Ukraine’s state border and is an integral part of the Defense Forces," the troops added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password