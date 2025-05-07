ENG
Defense Forces destroy field ammo depot, 5 enemy vehicles, and 5 occupiers’ positions in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Border guards destroyed a field ammunition depot, five enemy vehicles, and the same number of enemy positions in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Baba Yaga delivers a devastating strike on the enemy. The SBGS effectively defends Ukraine’s state border and is an integral part of the Defense Forces," the troops added.

Russian Army (9099) State Border Patrol (1103) elimination (5080) Kharkivska region (572)
