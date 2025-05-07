Defense Forces destroy field ammo depot, 5 enemy vehicles, and 5 occupiers’ positions in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Border guards destroyed a field ammunition depot, five enemy vehicles, and the same number of enemy positions in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Baba Yaga delivers a devastating strike on the enemy. The SBGS effectively defends Ukraine’s state border and is an integral part of the Defense Forces," the troops added.

Watch more: Russian pulling three anti-tank mines on rope and explodes on road. VIDEO