Over 80 combat engagements on front since morning; heaviest fighting on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

As of the beginning of June 3, 2025, a total of 81 combat engagements have taken place on the front line. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their ground, repel enemy assaults, and disrupt Russia’s plans.

Strikes on Ukrainian territory

Today, Russian artillery shelling has affected the settlements of Chuikivka, Dmytrivka, Pokrovka, Turia, Popivka, Sumy, Petrushivka, Seredyna-Buda, Bila Bereza, and Porozok in Sumy region. The enemy also launched an airstrike on Osoiivka, also in Sumy region.

The situation in Kharkiv region

The enemy launched three attacks today on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory on the Kharkiv direction.

On the Kupiansk direction, three enemy assaults are ongoing against Ukrainian positions near Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka, and in the direction of Stepove.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the aggressor launched eight attacks on Ukrainian positions on the Lyman direction near Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the direction of Novyi Myr.

On the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Bila Hora. One engagement is still ongoing.

On the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched eight attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzhba, Toretsk, and toward Yablunivka. One combat engagement is currently underway.

"On the Pokrovsk direction, there were 22 combat engagements with the enemy near Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myrne, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiivka, and in the direction of Myroliubivka and Novomykolaivka. Two engagements are ongoing. Enemy aircraft also launched guided bomb strikes on Koptiieve," the report says.

The situation in the south

According to the General Staff, the occupiers attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 17 times near Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Rivnopillia, Vilne Pole, and in the direction of Zelene Pole, Novopil, Shevchenko, Komar, and Bahatyr on the Novopavlivka direction. Russian aircraft carried out airstrikes on Novodarivka, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Komar, and Fedorivka.

On the Huliaipole direction, the enemy used unguided aerial rockets to strike Huliaipole.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Stepove and Shcherbaky on the Orikhiv direction.

No offensive actions were recorded on the Siversk and Prydniprovske directions.

Situation on the Kursk region

On the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eleven attacks. In addition, the enemy carried out eleven airstrikes, deploying thirteen guided bombs, and conducted 127 artillery and mortar attacks.

Ukrainian forces continue to wear down the enemy along the entire frontline and in its rear areas.