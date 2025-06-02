No summer enemy activity is observed at moment, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian invaders in the east have not yet started their summer campaign.

the spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia", Viktor Trehubov, said this on TV

"As of now, the number of clashes is not growing rapidly, it has even dropped slightly, but within the statistical error. In our direction, the Russians were already as tense as possible in the first half of the year, and if there is a major escalation, I think it will go to some parallel directions - somewhere to the north. We have constant activity along the entire length, and it is more or less stable," Trehubov said.

According to him, Ukrainian troops continue to adhere to defensive tactics and do not resort to counter-offensive actions.

"As of now, Ukrainian troops are on the defensive and focused on the maximum destruction of enemy manpower and equipment. Active counter-offensive actions are not being carried out, except for some local ones, and if they are, they will be carried out without warning," Trehubov said.

