Since the beginning of the year and until the first day of summer, the Russian occupation army has lost more than 146,000 soldiers in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" operational and strategic grouping.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to LIGA.net by the spokesman for the "Khortytsia" OSGT Nazar Voloshyn.

In the east, from 1 January to 1 June, the Russian army lost 145,675 people killed and wounded.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has also lost 1,016 tanks and 1,862 armoured vehicles. Nearly 5,000 guns and mortars were also destroyed.

In May, Russia lost 27,372 soldiers in the eastern sector in the "Khortytsia" area of responsibility, with about 124 captured by the Defence Forces.

