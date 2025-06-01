Enemy motorized vehicles were destroyed near Leonidivka, occupiers tried to break through our defenses in area of ​​​​Bahatyr - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Yesterday, on May 31, 2025, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation near Lyptsi and in Vovchansk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations on motorcycles near Stepova Novoselivka. They were unsuccessful, the equipment was destroyed. An attack near Pishchane was also repelled.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", the enemy was attacking in the Lyman sector near the towns of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Torske, and Ridkodub. Our defenders repelled the enemy attacks.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our positions near Hryhorivka and Ivano-Daryivka.

"In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, the invaders conducted assault operations near Bila Hora, Krymske, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Shevchenko I, Zoria, and in Toretsk. All enemy attacks were repelled. A dozen and a half motorcycles were used in the direction of Leonidivka. Accurate fire from our defenders caused losses in manpower and equipment, and the attack was repelled," the statement said.

Read also: Russian troops occupy Yelizavetivka, make advances in Donetsk and Sumy regions. MAP

It is also noted that in the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor's army attacked near Yelizavetivka, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novomykolaiivka, Muravka, Novoserhiivka, Andriivka, and Novopavlivka. Defense Forces units repelled the assaults and inflicted losses on the enemy.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through our defenses near Bahatyr and Zaporizhzhia in the Donetsk region. The enemy attacks were successfully repelled. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the onslaught, destroying the enemy's superior forces.