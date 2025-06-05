DPRK will continue supporting Russia and believes in its victory in war against Ukraine, - Kim Jong-un

At a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, DPRK leader Kim Jong-un promised unconditional support for Russia, in particular in the "Ukrainian issue."

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by KCNA..

"Kim Jong Un affirmed that the government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea would, in the future, too, unconditionally support the stand of Russia and its foreign policies in all the crucial international political issues including the Ukrainian issue," the statement said.

The North Korean leader also expressed his belief that Russia would "surely win victory in the just and sacred cause", referring to a full-scale war against Ukraine.

At the same time, Shoigu and Kim Jong-un discussed a "comprehensive relations of strategic partnership" between the two countries and issues of mutual cooperation in various fields.

