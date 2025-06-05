US appoints Alexus Grynkewich as new NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe

The United States has appointed U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich as the new NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

General Grynkewich's nomination was put forward by President Donald Trump and approved by all 32 NATO allies, according to statements by the U.S. Department of Defense and NATO.

The appointment, which must now be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, comes amid Washington’s warnings that it may consider redirecting forces away from Europe.

In addition to his NATO role, Lieutenant General Grynkewich will also assume command of U.S. European Command.

Grynkewich will replace Christopher Cavoli, who has led the West’s efforts to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia and to strengthen NATO’s own ability to deter Moscow.