204 clashes on frontline in day. More than half of them in Donetsk region - General Staff. MAPS

Over the last day, 204 combat engagements were registered. Most enemy attacks were repelled at the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Toretsk, and Lyman directions.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 53 air strikes, including 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5955 attacks, including 84 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used more than 3,500 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Ughroidy in Sumy region; Okhrymivka, Artylne in the Kharkiv region; Yablunivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Muravka in the Donetsk region; Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region; Kherson, Vesele, Kozatske, Odradokamianka in the Kherson region.

Combat actions in the east

Nine combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zakhidne, and in the direction of Dovhenke.

In the Kupyansk sector, five occupiers` attacks were registered over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zakhidne, Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Holubivka.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 20 times. They tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, Torske, and towards Hryhorivka.

Three firefights took place in the Siversk sector yesterday near Verkhnokamianske. All the enemy's attempts to advance were repelled by Ukrainian troops.

Nine firefights took place in the Kramatorsk sector yesterday near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, and in the direction of Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Oleksandr-Kalynove, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 76 aggressor attacks in the areas of Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, Andriivka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 26 enemy attacks near the localities of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Rivne, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, and in the direction of Oleksiivka and Komar.

Situation in the South and North

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our defenders eight times in the area of Malynivka and near Novozlatopol.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces four times near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, our defenders successfully stopped three enemy attacks.

In the Kursk sector, our troops repelled 16 enemy attacks yesterday. The invader also carried out 197 artillery attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems; carried out 10 air strikes, during which he dropped 22 guided bombs.

There were no signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, actively undermining the aggressor's offensive potential in the rear.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, 6 artillery pieces, an ammunition depot, and an enemy UAV control center.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1160 people over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 44 artillery systems, three air defense systems, 174 operational and tactical UAVs, 101 vehicles, and three operational and tactical missile systems of the occupiers.

