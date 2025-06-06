ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 993,910 people (+1,160 per day), 10,889 tanks, 28,794 artillery systems, 22,685 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

RF, equipment, elemination

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 993,910 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 6.06.25 are approximately

personnel - about 993910 (+1160) people,

tanks - 10889 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles - 22685 (+5) units

artillery systems - 28794 (+44) units,

MLRS - 1406 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1180 (+3) units

aircraft - 413 (+0) units

helicopters - 336 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 39193 (+174),

cruise missiles - 3271 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 50913 (+101) units

special equipment - 3907 (+0).

Watch more: Enemy has lost over 7,000 artillery systems since start of year – Syrskyi. VIDEO

