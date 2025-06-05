Enemy has lost over 7,000 artillery systems since start of year – Syrskyi. VIDEO

Nearly 1,400 enemy artillery systems were destroyed in May.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

"We are destroying enemy artillery. In May alone, nearly 1,400 enemy artillery systems were hit (1,391 units)," Syrskyi emphasized.

Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has lost over 7,000 various artillery systems — a total of 7,218 units.

"My thanks to all our defenders — men and women — for their professional and effective combat work. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine!" Syrskyi added.

