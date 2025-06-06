SSU detains Russian agents plotting bombings near TCR in Dnipro and Stryi. PHOTOS

The SBU CI has prevented a series of terrorist attacks planned by Russian special services in the Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the SSU press center.

According to the report, proactive measures led to the detention of two FSB agents who had separately been preparing explosions near local TCR (Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support). Another perpetrator was also detained for manufacturing explosives and hiding them in caches.









The investigation found that the terrorists were planning to plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near military facilities. The Russian intelligence operatives intended to detonate them remotely using mobile phones attached to the explosives.

"According to case materials, the perpetrators received the assignment from Russia after being recruited via Telegram channels offering 'easy money'."

Following remote recruitment, they were sent the geolocations of weapons caches by their handlers, from which they retrieved the pre-assembled IEDs. The SSU apprehended them as one of the suspects was attempting to plant an explosive device at the planned attack site, while the other agent was in the process of assembling an IED," the report said.

What is known about the perpetrators?

In Dnipro, a 27-year-old local deserter was caught in the act.

SSU operatives apprehended the agent near a potential target. An IED equipped with a mobile phone enabling remote access for the occupiers was seized at the scene.

It is worth noting that the suspect’s suspicious behavior near the TCR was noticed by local civilians. They immediately alerted law enforcement, as encouraged by the SSU’s information campaign "Expose the FSB Agent."

Meanwhile, in Lviv region, a 32-year-old resident of Kryvyi Rih was detained after arriving in Stryi to carry out a double terrorist attack.

The agent, acting on orders from Russia, initially planned to blow up a mobile TCR unit and then a parked service vehicle.

A 30-year-old local resident who had manufactured IEDs for use in terrorist attacks was also detained in hot pursuit.

At present, SSU investigators have officially notified the two bombers of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 – high treason committed under martial law;

Part 2 of Article 258 – preparation for a terrorist act committed by a group of individuals in prior conspiracy;

Part 1 of Article 263 – illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives.

Investigative actions regarding the third suspect are ongoing.

The perpetrators are in custody with no right to bail. They face between 12 years in prison and life imprisonment with asset confiscation.