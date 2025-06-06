Russia asks IAEA to mediate on US nuclear fuel at occupied ZNPP

Russia has asked the IAEA to mediate between Moscow and Washington in resolving the issue of US nuclear fuel stored at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

After the meeting with Grossi, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that Russia was ready to either use the fuel supplied by the US company Westinghouse or to completely remove it and return it to the United States.

He said that earlier representatives of Westinghouse and the US energy company had expressed concerns to Russia about intellectual property in connection with the issue of nuclear fuel at ZNPP.

According to the Russian media, Grossi said that the IAEA was ready to mediate.

