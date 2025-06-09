6 112 0
Russia attacks Kyiv: office building damaged
On the night of 9 June, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with drones. Damage was recorded in Kyiv as a result of the attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv CMA Timur Tkachenko.
He noted that the Russian attack damaged an office building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.
"The services are working at the scene. We are finding out the extent of the damage. The information is being updated," Tkachenko added.
