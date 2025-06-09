ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12648 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
4 233 10

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 997120 people (+970 per day), 10,915 tanks, 28,934 artillery systems, 22,759 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 997,120 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 9.06.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 997120 (+970) people,

tanks - 10915 (+4) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22759 (+11) units,

artillery systems - 28934 (+42) units,

MLRS - 1411 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 1183 (+0) units,

aircraft - 414 (+0) units,

helicopters - 337 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 39818 (+167),

cruise missiles - 3315 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 51348 (+123) units,

special equipment - 3911 (+0)

Watch more: Hart Brigade artillery destroys occupiers’ dugouts in northern Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (9335) Armed Forces HQ (4152) liquidation (2482) elimination (5276)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 