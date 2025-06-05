ENG
Hart Brigade artillery destroys occupiers’ dugouts in northern Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Artillery units of the "Hart" Brigade are striking enemy forces in the northern Kharkiv region.

The relevant video was published by the "Khortytsia" Operational-Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT), according to Censor.NET.

During a recent strike on enemy positions in the Vovchansk direction, artillery units of the Hart Brigade destroyed eight dugouts, a UAV launch site, and neutralized 14 Russian troops.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 991,820 people (+1,020 per day), 413 aircraft, 10,884 tanks, 28,711 artillery systems, and 22,678 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

artillery (251) Kharkivska region (670) war in Ukraine (2919)
