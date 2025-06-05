Hart Brigade artillery destroys occupiers’ dugouts in northern Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Artillery units of the "Hart" Brigade are striking enemy forces in the northern Kharkiv region.
The relevant video was published by the "Khortytsia" Operational-Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT), according to Censor.NET.
During a recent strike on enemy positions in the Vovchansk direction, artillery units of the Hart Brigade destroyed eight dugouts, a UAV launch site, and neutralized 14 Russian troops.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password