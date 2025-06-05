Hart Brigade artillery destroys occupiers’ dugouts in northern Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Artillery units of the "Hart" Brigade are striking enemy forces in the northern Kharkiv region.

The relevant video was published by the "Khortytsia" Operational-Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT), according to Censor.NET.

During a recent strike on enemy positions in the Vovchansk direction, artillery units of the Hart Brigade destroyed eight dugouts, a UAV launch site, and neutralized 14 Russian troops.

