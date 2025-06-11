Mykolaiv is in emergency power outage. Kim says it’s not related to Russian attacks (updated)

On the morning of 11 June 2025, there was a power outage throughout Mykolaiv.

This was announced by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The relevant services are working. As soon as there is relevant information, I will inform you," he said.

In his turn, the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitalii Kim noted that there was an emergency outage that was not related to the attacks by Russian troops.

Read more: "Energoatom" "leaked" electricity and hundreds of millions of hryvnias while whole country was in blackout, - Zheleznyak. VIDEO

According to his forecast, electricity should be available soon.

Updated information

Later, Senkevych reported that some areas of the city had already received electricity.

"If not yet, don't panic, it will be soon," he wrote.