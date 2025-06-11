ENG
News Fighting in Sumy region
National Guard military unit in Sumy region purchases crowd control gear worth ₴54 million. DOCUMENT

Military Unit 2276 of the National Guard of Ukraine, based in the Sumy region, has decided to allocate a total of ₴54.17 million for the procurement of equipment intended for dispersing protesters.

According to Censor.NET, the procurement tender was registered in the Prozorro system.

Since the beginning of this year, the unit has launched tenders for the supply of large batches of long rubber batons (supplier: UNTC LLC), handcuffs (UkrOboronExport LLC), arm and leg guards (UNTC LLC), and anti-riot shields (supplier yet to be selected), as reported by Nashi Hroshi.

These are the first such procurements by this National Guard unit since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. All items are being purchased in quantities of 5,000 units, except for arm and leg guards, of which 1,500 have been ordered.

The National Guard unit is expected to receive all ordered riot control items by the fall.

Previously, this military unit had ordered Level 6 body armor and bulletproof helmets needed for frontline combat operations during the war.

Read more: Some manufacturers win ProZorro tenders because they put terrible cheap cameras on FPV drones, - UAV pilot Luh. VIDEO

"…This is just outrageous. Once again, in territories under threat of occupation, we’re witnessing blatant misuse of funds... Shields? Part of the region is occupied. The enemy offensive continues... WHO EXACTLY ARE THEY PLANNING TO DISPERSE? I’m awaiting an official statement from the National Guard," said Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko.

