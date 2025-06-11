Ukrainian troops record 99 combat engagements in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00, 99 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

Shelling in the north

Russian artillery shelling affected the areas of settlements, in particular, Liskivshchyna in the Chernihiv region; Progress, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Sukhodil, Ulanove, Studenok, Nova Sloboda, Miropilske, Prokhody, Petrushivka, Turia, Popivka in Sumy region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

No enemy offensives were registered in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced six times on the positions of our defenders near Stepova Novoselivka and in the direction of Pishchane.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, 11 firefights took place today, three of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the vicinity of Nadiya, Karpivka, Bilohorivka and in the direction of Olgivka, Stepove, Hrekivka, Andriivka, Zelena Dolyna and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to advance toward Hryhorivka and was repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance towards Stupochky and Bila Hora. Another firefight is still ongoing.

Defense forces successfully stopped nine enemy attacks in the Toretsk sector. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Diliyivka, Toretsk and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy started clashes of varying intensity 33 times in the areas of Poltavka, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka and Oleksiivka. Our defenders repelled 31 enemy attacks, and the fighting continues. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Poltavka and Kopteve.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks near the towns of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Komar, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko and in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Myrne and Zaporizhzhia. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

Fighting in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, four firefights are taking place near Malynivka, and one attack has already been repelled.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Pavlivka today, but was stopped by our defenders.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the aggressor launched a futile attack towards the positions of our defenders.

Combat actions in the Kursk direction

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine invaders' attacks, and three more combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and launched 79 artillery attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.