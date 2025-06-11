Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 999,200 people (+1,120 per day), 10,927 tanks, 29,016 artillery systems, and 22,783 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 999,200 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.06.25 are approximately

personnel - about 999200 (+1120) people,

tanks - 10927 (+8) units

armoured combat vehicles - 22783 (+15) units

artillery systems - 29016 (+34) units,

MLRS - 1413 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 1183 (+0) units

aircraft - 416 (+0) units

helicopters - 337 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 40297 (+240),

cruise missiles - 3337 (+7),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tankers - 51579 (+124) units

special equipment - 3914 (+2)

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.