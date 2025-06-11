ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11434 visitors online
News Photo Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
4 785 48

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 999,200 people (+1,120 per day), 10,927 tanks, 29,016 artillery systems, and 22,783 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 999,200 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.06.25 are approximately

personnel - about 999200 (+1120) people,

tanks - 10927 (+8) units

armoured combat vehicles - 22783 (+15) units

artillery systems - 29016 (+34) units,

MLRS - 1413 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 1183 (+0) units

aircraft - 416 (+0) units

helicopters - 337 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 40297 (+240),

cruise missiles - 3337 (+7),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tankers - 51579 (+124) units

special equipment - 3914 (+2)

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders spot and take out Russian Tiger armored vehicle worth $150,000 in garage. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (9358) Armed Forces HQ (4159) liquidation (2492) elimination (5291)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 