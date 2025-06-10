ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5937 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 383 1

Ukrainian defenders spot and take out Russian Tiger armored vehicle worth $150,000 in garage. VIDEO

On one section of the front line, Ukrainian soldiers from the Pentagon unit of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion spotted and took out a Russian Tiger armored vehicle hidden in a garage.

The vehicle, worth approximately $150,000, can carry up to nine personnel and 1.2 tons of cargo, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Fighters of 10th SMAB repel Russian assault, capture several occupiers, eliminate 18, and destroy equipment. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9358) elimination (5291)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 