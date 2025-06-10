On one section of the front line, Ukrainian soldiers from the Pentagon unit of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion spotted and took out a Russian Tiger armored vehicle hidden in a garage.

The vehicle, worth approximately $150,000, can carry up to nine personnel and 1.2 tons of cargo, Censor.NET reports.

