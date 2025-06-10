ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 998,080 people (+960 per day), 10919 tanks, 28,982 artillery systems, 22,768 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 998,080 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 998080 (+960) people,
  • tanks - 10919 (+4) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles - 22768 (+9) units,
  • artillery systems - 28982 (+48) units,
  • MLRS - 1412 (+1) units,
  • air defence systems - 1183 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 416 (+2) units,
  • helicopters - 337 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 40057 (+239),
  • cruise missiles - 3330 (+15),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 51455 (+107) units,
  • special equipment - 3912 (+1)

