Defense forces show how they have been eliminating enemy in Kursk region for nine months. VIDEO

Drone operators of The Ravens unit from the 248th Battalion of the 129th Territorial Defense Brigade have shown how they are eliminating enemy forces in the Kursk region.

The combat footage was published on the unit’s channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Together with our brothers-in-arms from Ukraine’s Defense Forces, we’ve been steadily reducing the number of Russian occupiers and their equipment for months. As the enemy suffers losses, it loses not only combat power but also belief in its superiority. We are not just observing the battlefield — we are shaping it from the sky," the fighters wrote.

Watch more: Navy destroyed Russian boat carrying landing party on Kherson direction. VIDEO