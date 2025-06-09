4 882 7
Navy destroyed Russian boat carrying landing party on Kherson direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 40th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade destroyed a Russian boat with landing party in the Kherson direction.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
