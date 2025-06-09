ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11327 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
5 053 15

Kamikaze drone chased occupier to death in field near Toretsk. VIDEO

In the Toretsk direction, fighters from the unmanned systems battalion of the "Khizhak" patrol police brigade eliminated Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the unit's Telegram channel.

Watch more: Two Russian "loaves" collided at high speed and plunged into ditch. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9346) liquidation (2482) police forces (1571)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 