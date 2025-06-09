5 053 15
Kamikaze drone chased occupier to death in field near Toretsk. VIDEO
In the Toretsk direction, fighters from the unmanned systems battalion of the "Khizhak" patrol police brigade eliminated Russian occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the unit's Telegram channel.
