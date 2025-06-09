4 001 13
Two Russian "loaves" collided at high speed and plunged into ditch. VIDEO
A real high-speed chase with a fatal outcome was staged by the drivers of two Russian "loaves" (UAZ vans). After failing to share the road, one vehicle slammed into the other at high speed, sending both crashing into a ditch.
The incident was reported on the official page of the 39th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, which posted a video of the crash, Censor.NET reports.
