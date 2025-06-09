ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11261 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
4 001 13

Two Russian "loaves" collided at high speed and plunged into ditch. VIDEO

A real high-speed chase with a fatal outcome was staged by the drivers of two Russian "loaves" (UAZ vans). After failing to share the road, one vehicle slammed into the other at high speed, sending both crashing into a ditch.

The incident was reported on the official page of the 39th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, which posted a video of the crash, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone operator kills three invaders with single strike. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9335) liquidation (2482) 39th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade (2)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 