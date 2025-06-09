Kamikaze drone operator kills three invaders with single strike. VIDEO
A kamikaze drone operator from the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade eliminated an assault group of three occupiers with a single blow.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.
