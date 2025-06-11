Stubb: I often speak with Trump and see no sign he plans to walk away from peace talks

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that U.S. President Donald Trump will not walk away from peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and will continue pushing for a peace agreement.

He made the statement in an interview with NHK, as reported by European Pravda and cited by Censor.NET.

According to Stubb, Trump is trying to convince Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach a peace deal with Ukraine.

"I speak with President Trump on the phone quite regularly, and I see no indication that he intends to step back. On the contrary, I see him as a man of peace. He wants a peace agreement," the Finnish leader said.

Stubb added that Western countries must play their part in bringing Russia to the negotiating table.

"I believe the only way to achieve this is to make the cost of continuing the war too high for Russia — until Putin realizes he cannot move forward. Until he understands that his economy cannot withstand the pressure, this war will not end," Stubb emphasized.

Read more: To end war, Putin must sit down at negotiating table, not "historian" Medinsky, - Rutte