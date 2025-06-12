I’m starting to think that Putin doesn’t care about Russia’s heavy losses, - Trump. VIDEO

US President Donald Trump has said that dictator Vladimir Putin does not care about the heavy losses in the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with the Pod Force podcast.

For example, he was asked about what "cards" the US has to make Russia and Ukraine end the war.

Trump replied that "they are losing 5,000 troops every week".

The journalist noted that Putin did not care about this.

"Maybe he doesn't care, I'm starting to think he doesn't care. He's losing a lot of soldiers, and so is Ukraine. We will see what happens next," the US leader replied.

