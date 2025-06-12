EU sanctions against Russia will be more effective if applied together with US - Maternova

The European Union is preparing to introduce the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. To be effective, the restrictions must be applied by all partners.

This was stated by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The EU has already adopted 17 sanctions packages. The 17th package was approved two weeks ago. It provides for quite significant restrictions, in particular on the so-called shadow fleet, as well as individual and company sanctions.

The 18th package is currently being prepared. As President von der Leyen has already publicly stated, we are considering oil price caps, the Nord Stream pipeline, banking transactions, and further measures against shadow fleet vessels. But the exact form of the measures will be kept secret until they are adopted.

As you know, sanctions in the European Union are adopted unanimously, and so far we have managed to adopt 17 packages," the diplomat said.

She noted that the EU had previously imposed sanctions together with the United States and other partners.

"And I know that the Ukrainian government, as well as European leaders, are actively engaged with the United States. And we all sincerely hope that this trend will continue, because it does increase effectiveness, as we have seen. I am often asked whether sanctions are effective. If they weren't working, we wouldn't be seeing Russia not having access to key components for its weapons and having to replace them with domestic production. ...

And let me end with this: there is no doubt that sanctions will be more effective if they are applied together. There is no doubt about that," Mathernova added.

The 18th package of sanctions against Russia

On June 10, the European Commission officially presented the new 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico threatens to disrupt the adoption of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

