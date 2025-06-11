EU discusses with Slovakia its concerns about 18th package of sanctions against Russia - European Commission

The European Commission is holding consultations with Slovakia to coordinate positions on the adoption of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced by the chief spokesperson for the European Commission, Paula Piño, at a briefing in Brussels on June 11, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he would block the new package of sanctions until the EU offers a solution to the problems that may arise after the cessation of Russian energy imports. The European Commission emphasized that all the previous 17 sanctions packages were adopted unanimously and this goal remains relevant now.

Piño noted that Brussels is working with all member states, including Slovakia, to find a compromise and take into account their concerns. According to her, the EU has been gradually abandoning imports of Russian energy resources for several years.

Soon, the European Commission plans to unveil a new legislative initiative to completely abandon Russian energy resources in the EU.

Earlier it was reported that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico put forward a condition for Brussels to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which requires the unanimous consent of all EU member states.