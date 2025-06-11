Real peace will come with $30 cap on Russian oil – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that increased sanctions pressure could change Russia’s position on ending its military aggression.

He made this statement during the "Ukraine – Southeastern Europe" summit in Odesa, according to Censor.NET, citing the President’s press service.

"The EU has announced its 18th sanctions package. It could be stronger—particularly in terms of targeting Russian oil tankers and the financial sector. And regarding the oil price cap: $45 is better than $60. That much is clear. That’s a fact. But real peace will only come with a $30 cap—that is the level that could truly change minds in Moscow," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: EU discusses with Slovakia its concerns about 18th package of sanctions against Russia - European Commission

The President of Ukraine is confident that Russia will continue its war as long as it has the financial capacity to do so.

"You can all see: Putin does not want to end this war. He believes that as long as he can wage war and dominate his neighbors, he remains politically alive. But regardless of what he believes, our task is to put Russia in a position where it has to seek peace and political survival through non-military means. This is entirely possible," Zelenskyy emphasized.