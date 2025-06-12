Passenger plane with 242 people on board crashes in India. VIDEO

An Air India passenger plane en route to London crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, India.

This is reported by Clash Report, Censor.NET informs.

It happened shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The fall caused a large-scale fire.

It is known that there were 242 passengers on board.

Air India confirms the nationality of those arriving in Ahmedabad in the event of a disaster:

169 Indian citizens;

53 British citizens;

7 Portuguese;

1 Canadian.

Read more: Russia was found responsible for downing of flight MH17 - decision by International Civil Aviation Organisation