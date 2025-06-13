Over 500 searches: operation against illegal weapons continues - National Police. PHOTOS

The National Police is conducting a large-scale special operation across Ukraine to combat the illicit trafficking of weapons and ammunition. Currently, 500 searches are underway.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the National Police.

These actions are aimed at increasing the level of security in society, preventing crimes involving the use of illegal weapons and their illegal trafficking.

The operation is conducted in cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office and other law enforcement agencies. Details will be provided upon completion of all investigative actions.

