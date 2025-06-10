Russian assault rifles, sniper rifles, explosives: six traffickers selling "trophy" weapons detained – SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the State Bureau of Investigation and the National Police, detained six individuals who were attempting to organize the illegal sale of "trophy" weapons across four different regions of Ukraine.

Among the items seized were Russian assault rifles, sniper rifles, grenade launchers, and explosives.

In Kyiv region, two suspects were detained while transporting weapons from former combat zones in the area. They were looking for buyers among criminal groups.

In Dnipro, SSU officers jointly with the State Bureau of Investigations detained a local law enforcement officer who, through his connections in the frontline areas, was exporting trophy weapons to the regional centre.

The official’s acquaintance then shipped disassembled weapons to buyers via postal services, disguising them as parcels containing household appliances.

In Zhytomyr region, another trafficker was detained after transporting a Russian-made sniper rifle from the Kharkiv front. He had hidden the weapon in a forest stash and attempted to sell it.

A 45-year-old resident of Mukachevo district was detained in Zakarpattia for arms trafficking. According to the case file, he set up a cache with explosives and grenade launchers in a forest belt and was looking for buyers.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The offenders are being held in custody without the right to be released on bail. They face up to 7 years in prison.

