Man detained in Ternopil region for attempting to sell combat grenades and fuzes. PHOTO

In Borshchiv, Ternopil region, law enforcement officers detained a resident of Khmelnytskyi region for attempting to sell two combat grenades and fuses.

This was reported by the police of the Ternopil region, Censor.NET reports.

During operational measures, officers from Police Department No. 1 in the city of Borshchiv received information that a resident of Khmelnytskyi region was attempting to sell ammunition. According to the report, police prevented him from profiting from the illegal sale of dangerous items.

The man was detained, and two combat grenade bodies along with fuzes were seized. The confiscated items have been sent for expert examination.

Police added that a decision is being made on whether to serve the man a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and to apply a pre-trial restraint.

Part 1 of Article 263 — illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives — provides for imprisonment from three to seven years.

