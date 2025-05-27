Law enforcement officer from Pokrovsk resold captured weapons with acquaintance, according to SBI. PHOTOS

SBI officers, with the assistance of the SSU and the National Police, exposed a law enforcement officer from Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and his accomplice, who organised a channel for illegal sale of trophy weapons.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press service.

It is noted that the official bought mostly Soviet-style trophy weapons and put them up for resale on the Internet. His accomplice was to provide "delivery".

The price of the goods ranged from UAH 50 to almost UAH 120 thousand.

During a search of the suspects' residences and vehicles, law enforcement officers found and seized an assault rifle, a pistol, 5 hand grenades, 8 magazines for automatic weapons and almost 2,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres. The offenders had no permits to store weapons and ammunition.

Both men were served a notice of suspicion of illegal acquisition, storage and sale of firearms without a legal permit by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

They have now been chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 908,000 for the law enforcement officer and UAH 450,000 for the civilian.

The offenders could face up to 7 years behind bars. The investigation is also identifying other possible accomplices.









